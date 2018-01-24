Hina Khan emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11 and is now spending her time with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and close friends.

It was on Salman Khan's show that Hina and Rocky's affair came to be known after the latter confessed his love for her and the actress reciprocated the same.

Since then, the couple has been vocal about their love for each other.

Recently, during a Twitter live chat, Hina revealed that she was willing to do another reality show, but this time with Rocky by her side. She was talking about the upcoming season of celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye.

"Rocky loves to dance and I wouldn't mind talking up the next season for Nach Baliye for him," said Hina. During the chat, she also revealed her Valentine's Day plan. "Now that it's Rocky's birthday next month on February 14, we are planning to go out for an international trip," she said, reported SpotboyE.

If everything falls into place, it will be a treat to watch Hina and Rocky sizzle the dance floor together in Nach Baliye 9.

Earlier this week, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was also spotted partying with her close friends. She was dancing her heart out in a pub along with beau Rocky, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh. Rohan and Kanchi had worked with Hina on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rohan played the role of Hina's son while Kanchi essayed the role of Hina's niece. It was on the sets of the show that Rohan and Kanchi fell in love and since then they have been together.

During Hina's stint inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, Rocky, Rohan and Kanchi rooted for her and were quick to respond to any criticism thrown at Hina on social media.

Hina, who was one of the most popular contestants inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, spoiled her image by sparking off controversies. From bad-mouthing about the south Indian film industry to calling popular actress Sakshi Tanwar cross-eyed, the actress offended the entire industry.

Several television celebrities tweeted against her. After speaking negatively about people, she now acts like she doesn't remember speaking anything like that.