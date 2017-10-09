Arshi Khan has been one of the loudest and troublesome contestants in Bigg Boss 11 so far. Her Twitter handle also continue to be on fire with regular uploads of her topless and semi-nude photos that quickly become a rage on other social media platforms.

Although Arshi is inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, without access to social media, her Twitter handle is apparently being operated by her manager. It is seeing brisk activity with posts, mostly aimed at showcasing her skin.

Many semi-nude photos of Arshi are being shared and retweeted from her official Twitter account almost on a daily basis.

Some of the photos show topless Arshi flaunting her curves, leaving very little for the imagination. A few of those pictures are too obscene to be included in this story.

It appears that before entering Bigg Boss 11 house, Arshi had told her team to keep sharing those semi-nude photos on Twitter during her stay at the show.

Apparently, this is a promotional strategy to remain in limelight, both inside and outside the show.

Arshi has always been a controversial figure, thanks to her sensational photos, videos, and bold statements. She first grabbed attention with a tweet saying that she had sex with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.

"Yes, I had sex with Afridi! Do I need the Indian media's permission to sleep with someone? It's my personal life. For me it was love," the model had tweeted on September 2015. Before this news could die, she had announced that she was pregnant. While it was being assumed that she was pregnant with Afridi's baby, Arshi had soon clarified that she was not pregnant and it was a "false alarm".

"Did I ever say I was pregnant with Afridi's baby? Actually to set matters straight, it was a false alarm. A proper test has confirmed now that I am not pregnant. Even I was shocked and surprised, because I had not made out for a long time, yet I skipped my periods for two months in a row and when I just ran an OTC (over the counter test), it came out positive. So I was scared like hell. But a detailed test showed that I just had some hormonal issues," the Bigg Boss 11 contestant had told International Business Times India.