After a series of raunchy photos and videos, Arshi Khan is now in news for a bathroom video in which she is seen taking a shower completely nude.

While Arshi has been creating a lot of ruckus inside Bigg Boss 11 house, her old steamy videos and pictures have been going viral on the internet. Her participation in Bigg Boss 11 is apparently the reason for her old pictures and videos getting viral now.

In this extremely bold video, Arshi is seen having a bath completely topless. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant is seen partially covering her assets with hands, leaving very little to the imagination. The video is available on YouTube as well, but is age-restricted.

Although the video is being shared as a leaked one on internet, it does not appear that Arshi was not aware of the video being shot. It has been shot at a close angle, and in all possibility, she was well aware of it.

Although the controversial diva has many steamy videos and pictures to her credit, this nude bathroom video is certainly the boldest one.

Click here to watch Arshi's nude bathroom video

While Arshi has been inside Bigg Boss 11 house, where she does not have access to internet, it appears that her publicist has been keeping her fans on social media amused by her steamy pictures and videos. Many raunchy clips and photos are being shared from her Twitter handle, apparently in a bid to keep her in news.

She is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 11, and her PR team has been doing their bit to keep her in limelight outside the show as well. Arshi had hogged attention a couple of years back by announcing on social media that she had sex with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.

Following her controversial tweet, she had also claimed to be pregnant, but never mentioned if she was pregnant with Afridi's baby. However, she later clarified that she was not pregnant and it was a "false alarm".