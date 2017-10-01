The much-awaited controversial show, Bigg Boss 11, is all set to commence on October 1. The first episode promises to be filled with fun as host Salman Khan is set to introduce the confirmed contestants' list.

The show will be aired on Colors TV at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday, and at 9 pm on weekends. The makers have introduced some new elements this season, which are likely to make the show even more interesting.

The show will have a few celebrities and a few commoners like last year. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain-fame actress Shilpa Shinde is the first confirmed celebrity contestant and the second one is Hina Khan.

The makers recently shared a glimpse of the two confirmed celebrity contestants and Twitterati have guessed them to be Halima Matlub, a Muslim model from England, and YouTube sensation Harsh Beniwal.

The names of some of other probable celebrity contestants include Cezanne Khan, Nandish Sandu, Varun Sood, Niti Taylor and Sahil Khan.

However, Times of India has released a tentative list. Check out the names here: