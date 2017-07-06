Even as fans of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss are eagerly waiting for the 11th season, which will go on air by August or September, rumours on possible celebrity contestants have started doing the rounds.

While there were reports that all contestants of Bigg Boss 11 will be commoners, it seems like the makers have apparently decided to follow the previous season's format – which comprised of both commoners and celebrities – in 11th season as well.

Speculations are rife that current Youtube sensation Dhinchak Pooja and Asia's third sexiest women Nia Sharma have been approached for the show.

Actor Kabir Bedi, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee, music director-cum-singer Raj Mahajan, TV actress Achint Kaur are likely to be part of the show.

Meanwhile, the audition lines have opened for commoners. Interested candidates should download the Voot app and upload a video, showcasing their special traits, to enter Bigg Boss 11. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their videos, and will eventually be called for auditions.

To be hosted by Salman Khan, it is for the first time in the history of the popular show that the makers have included a special clause, which will refrain contestants from maligning the image of the channel and the makers following their eviction. If broken, evicted contestant will have to return Rs 10 lakh from their total earnings from the show or the winning amount.