Bigg Boss drama runs high always but this week it was an emotional roller coaster as family members went inside to meet the contestants.

On one side, Rocky Jaiswal (Hina Khan's boyfriend) met Hina, which was a romantic emotional ride, and on the other side Gauri Tejawani (wife) met Hiten and said something about every contestant.

In the promo released, it is shown that Gauri lashes out at Hina for demeaning Hiten.

Talking to Bollywood Life, Rocky over that said: "Gauri Ji did what a wife would do. I respect that! I wouldn't be as brainless as others as to question or accuse her of anything. As a wife, she most certainly would have wanted to clear the air on that statement and if she is happy with how Hiten is doing in the house who are we to judge that? I hope Hiten Sir being the most experienced guy in the house is able to play his own game even if it does not seem to be so. It is actually smarter."

Well said.

Meanwhile, talking about Rocky and Hina's romantic moment where they exchanged rings on camera. He said: "It was an imaginary ring of the bond we share. The connect that we have even when we are not around each other in the physical form. The warmth that we both have even after such a long separation and lack of communication. It was indeed a proposal but of love and togetherness not of worldly titles."

Rocky concluded by saying that Hina's emotions were obvious because she is not playing it fake. He said: "She is real and living with real emotions in the house. I would like to see her in the show as long as she stays in the natural format of the show. I am sure that this visit will make her stronger."