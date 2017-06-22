Fans of Bigg Boss, gear up! The 11th edition of the controversial reality show is set to go on air by August or September, much earlier than the previous seasons. To be hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 11 will see participation from common people.

However, it is for the first time in the history of the popular show that the makers have included a special clause, which will refrain contestants from maligning the image of the channel and the makers following their eviction.

You may recall that last year, Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga had spoken ill about the makers of the show after their exit from the programme.

Hence, this time the makers have included the special clause, which, if broken, will result in the evicted contestants returning Rs 10 lakh from their total earnings from the show or the winning amount.

"This year, there is a special clause in the contract. No common man entering the show will be allowed to malign the channel and makers after his or her elimination. If they do, they will be asked to cough up Rs 10 lakh from their earnings or winning amount," a source told DNA.

Meanwhile, auditions for Bigg Boss 11 are currently going on. A few weeks ago, Colors CEO Raj Nayak announced on his Twitter handle that audition lines had been opened for commoners. Interested candidates have to download the Voot app and upload their video, showcasing some of their special traits, which will make them eligible to enter Bigg Boss 11 as contestants. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their videos, and will eventually be called for auditions.