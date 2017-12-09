Bigg Boss 11 luxury budget task comes to an end with Gauri Pradhan visiting Hiten Tejwani in the house. While there were several highlights during this two days family task, one of them that grabbed a lot of attention was of Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal.

Divya entered the house to meet Priyank, where the latter was in freeze mode, as per Bigg Boss' instruction. She broke up with Priyank on national television and mentioned how hurt she is.

Divya has already announced their split earlier as well when Priyank was inside the house, talking about the list of girlfriends, including someone from the US.

After Divya left, Priyank had a conversation with Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi, in which he said that he and Divya had parted ways before coming to Bigg Boss 11

This shocked everyone. Now, Bigg Boss 11's evicted contestant Benafsha Soonawalla has responded to the reports as people are blaming her for the break-up.

Among many friendships and love, we saw one of the best moments between Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla. Thus, speculations were rife that Divya parted ways with Priyank because of his closeness with Ben.

Now, Benafsha has reacted to it and said Divya should have waited for Priyank to come out of the house. Breaking up on national television seemed to have been a bad idea, according to Ben.

She told Bollywood Life: