Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma
Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma's intimate affair in Bigg Boss 11 grabbed eyeballs both inside and outside the house. While other house inmates criticised the VJ for sharing the same bed with the former Splitsvilla 10 contestant, fans on social media were left quite amused and
surprised at the same time.

Post eviction, Benafsha took to social media platforms to clear the air around the constant talks of growing closeness with Priyank on the show. While interacting with fans, she clarified her stance saying that her intimacy with Priyank was just a big joke and even went on to say that the latter is like a brother to her.

And just like Priyank's ex Divya Agarwal, netizens were reluctant to buy her clarification and called it as one of the most foolish excuses of all time.

Even children have good excuses after they bunk their classes.

"Just Friends"

Go and fool your boyfriend Varun Sood.

After effects of binge watching Game of Thrones.

Not everyone is a fool.

A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.

A serious case of mental disorder.

"Every conversation with Priyank was in good fun and humour. I would catch hold of him later and we would laugh about it. I did it to tease him and make him awkward and then I would laugh about it and make fun if him! The laughing part was not shown. Yes, I genuinely went on his bed one night to say sorry, cried and hugged him slept next to him for a few minutes and as soon as I woke up I went in my own," Benafsha wrote on her Instagram.

