It's lovers vs the house now! Despite the duo enduring tortures, the majority wants Puneesh-Bandgi in the 'kaal kothri'. With both defying this call, is another storm brewing in the house?

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss contestants gather to discuss who the worst performer of the luxury budget task was and everyone points out Bandgi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma and Arshi Khan.

Post which, the much-in-love couple lose their cool and express that the ones who deserve punishment are - Hina Khan, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi (as they used red chilli powder to torture).

But things go worse when Bandgi threatens to cut Hina Khan's hair and hit Arshi with a bottle if she's sent to jail. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Puneesh drags the matter and protests against the decision to send him in jail. While Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde try to convince them to not spoil the game, the couple are in no mood to listen.

And over this, Akash Dadlani calls Puneesh Sharma Bigg Boss 11's Om Swami and a big fight erupts between them yet again.

To recap, the recent luxury budget task showed the evil side of the Bigg Boss 11 contestants. While Hina Khan had put red chilli powder in Bandgi Kalra's eyes, the latter was seen rubbing garlic on Akash Dadlani, which left his face swollen for hours.

After Bandgi was tortured by the Lilliputs in the task, she was adamant to take revenge, especially on Hina. Till now, Bigg Boss fans were busy slamming Hina for her devilish behaviour inside the house, but now Bandgi became the new target.

Bandgi crossed all the limits to torture Hina, Akash and according to the fans, Bandgi was just playing the victim card and hated her for the actions.

War of words, arguments and blame game will be the highlight of tonight's episode. Stay tuned for more updates.

