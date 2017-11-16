Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma have managed to grab maximum eyeballs with their over the top intimacy in the Bigg Boss 11 house. But their act has irked house inmates and viewers alike. People who follow Bigg Boss witnessed how the couple turned Akash against Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan as they used to be good friends with each other in the house. However, Gauahar Khan feels that the two are playing the most convenient game in the house.

Gauahar Khan, who has been following the show very closely since the beginning, tried to decode the strategy of Bandgi and Puneesh to stay on top of the game in the house. She said in a tweet that Bandgi and Puneesh brainwashed Akash who was unhappy with Shilpa and Vikas's patch-up.

"Puneesh n bandgi playing the most convenient game! Brainwashed the childish akash coz he Got jealous of Shilpa n Vikas sorting issues n now akash being silly!!! He's gonna regret this... #damn," Gauahar tweeted.

Earlier, Gauahar, the winner of the seventh season of Bigg Boss, entered the house for a special task and gave Akash the immunity belt since she found him really entertaining. But it looks like Gauahar is quite upset with the current happenings in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

On a related note, reports are doing the rounds that Bandgi Kalra's landlord has decided to throw her out of her apartment after witnessing her vulgar and indecent acts in the house. The landlord has reportedly informed Bandgi's close friend about the developments and asked her to find a new house after she comes out of the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Bandgi's father was quite unhappy with her stint in the show and was rushed to the hospital after suffering from high blood pressure.