One of the highlights inside Bigg Boss 11 house is Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma's budding romance. Now a mutual friend of Bandagi and her ex-boyfriend Dennis Nagpal made some shocking revelations about the diva.

Bandagi, who was in a relationship with Dennis, started an affair with Puneesh right after entering Bigg Boss 11 house. She had earlier stated that she was not happy with Dennis and wanted a break-up.

However, their mutual friend Jatin Alwadhi slammed Bandagi, and made some statements that contradicted her claims. "I just have one question that if Dennis was such a bad guy, why was she with him for such a long time and why didn't she leave him before? I have been friends with the two of them for such a long time," Jatin told Tellychakkar in an interview.

He also said that Bandagi had gone with Dennis to a Goa trip just a week before entering the show. While she claimed that she had left her job due to Dennis, Jatin said that she had quit it to pursue acting.

The common friend went on to say that Bandagi used Dennis, who has good contacts in TV industry, to enter Bigg Boss 11, and now "playboy" Puneesh has been using her on the show.

"Of course, Bandagi has used Dennis. Once she got the show, she forgot everything. It will be interesting to know how she will react once she comes out. Even I don't know how we will react. People who know that we are friends keep taunting us today," he said.

"I don't even want to talk about Puneesh. He is a big time playboy and a Casanova. He is just using her. I can confirm that he will not be with her for long term," Jatin, who also claims to know Puneesh, added.

Talking more of the Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Jatin said that even if Bandagi apologises to Dennis after the show, the latter will never accept her again as his family also watches the show.

"She has almost forgotten about the world that exists outside the house. People will pass lewd comments on her. Today, her profile is filled with all sorts of cuss words," he added. Well, it is hard to say if Bandagi and Puneesh' romance is real or just for the sake of the show, but looks like the lady will have a hard time dealing with her acquaintances outside the Bigg Boss 11 house.