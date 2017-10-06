Salman Khan is back with his most-awaited controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 11 with a new twist in this year's season which will see commoners as padosis (neighbours) who will have special powers in the house among other celebrity contestants. And one such padosi in the house is Lucinda Nicholas. But who is she? Let's find out.

Lucinda Nicholas, who is an Australian model, is a perfect blend of beauty and talent bringing her glamour to the house. She has been a yoga instructor from the age of 13 and was also very active in other activities like long distance running, tennis during schooling years. Her disciplined mindset, focused vision and hard work made her believe that nothing is difficult to achieve in life if you have the will.

At the age of 17, Lucinda stepped into the glamour world and got bestowed with the South Australian beauty pageant. She tasted success very early in her modelling career and worked with some of the well-known designers like Adelaide magazine, Paolo Sebastian and other brands as well.

This is not the first time Lucinda is working in India. She appeared in the song Party All Night from 2013 film Boss featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead. She has also been a part of Nivea's nationwide campaign which mainly featured Arjun Rampal.

Not only in India, Lucinda has also worked in international projects where she got an opportunity to feature as the lead in a music video 'You are beautiful' and French song Bullit in 2014.

The 24-year-old has now added another feather to her cap by participating in Bigg Boss 11 where she would be hoping to impress the Indian viewers with her talent and skills. She is single and knows how to speak Hindi properly and a bit of Tamil as well.

Now that Lucinda is in the house, it remains to be seen how she would adjust herself to the most difficult situations and avoid getting eliminated early during evictions.