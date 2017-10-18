Television's most controversial show, Bigg Boss 11, is somehow making headlines for all the wrong reasons due to its content.

Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde were newsmakers from Day One, when they began fighting on the stage itself, even before entering the house.

The producer and TV actress' fight didn't end inside the house.

There has been a spat between Shilpa and Vikas on a daily basis, and they mostly turn ugly.

But Vikas Gupta will be seen kissing Shilpa Shinde in the episode to be aired on the night of Wednesday, October 18.

And we are shocked!

Meanwhile, Arshi Khan's viral video is out-and-out crass and discourteous. What is this woman doing?

Woah! Vikas Gupta aur Shilpa Shinde ke beech ho rahi hai guftagu! Kya hoga iska anjaam? Find out on #BB11 pic.twitter.com/pN2Sal8le9 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 17, 2017

Arshi khan ghar me hamesha parde me rehti hai?????

Must watch..Her parda..Vulgar video dont watch if u are below 18 pic.twitter.com/ePEfAN0kDj — THE REALITY SHOWS (@TheRealityShows) October 17, 2017

To recap, the Bigg Boss 11 Day 16 episode was full of action and fights. The latest episode started showing Akash Dadlani's crazy antics after he got nominated for eviction.

Puneesh Sharma and Akash teamed up to irritate Benafsha Soonawalla, calling her "kaam chor" or lazy. Meanwhile Puneesh and Bandagi Kalra's love continued to grow stronger.

Things started to get heated when Puneesh came to know that captain Vikas Gupta was planning to put him in jail. He approached Vikas with strong words and said he was not afraid of anything.

The luxury budget task required Vikas and his team to stand strong against a pillar, while the other team threw milk, cow dung, cold water and other stuff at their faces. The challenge was to tolerate the torture.

While Akash and Puneesh continued to attack Vikas during the task, the captain lost his cool when some irritant went into his eyes, and he hit Puneesh for it.

The biggest twist on Day 16 was Vikas losing his captaincy permanently as punishment for hitting Puneesh. He was also went to jail.

Another major turn of events was Puneesh becoming the new captain.