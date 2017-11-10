Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan is hitting new lows with each passing day in the house. And this time, the controversial queen was seen confronting Luv Tyagi for allegedly staring at her chest and later instigated him to deliberately do so.

It so happened that, in the November 9 episode of Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla were seen discussing on what Arshi Khan is wearing while sitting in the bedroom. Pat came Luv Tyagi's reply that she is wearing a nightie and only a bra underneath.

Meanwhile, Arshi, who was in the kitchen, was seen telling Vikas Gupta that Luv is staring at her chest. To which Vikas suggests her to walk up to Luv and tell him that she was feeling uncomfortable with his stares.

Within no time, Arshi calls Luv to the living room area and questions him why he was staring at her assets. To which Luv was quick to defend the allegations and said that he was neither staring at her chest and nor is he interested in her. Before walking off, Luv tells Arshi that Hina and Priyank were discussing that she is wearing something special inside.

However, the confrontation doesn't end here. Later, when Luv annoys Vikas Gupta by making fun of his fights with his rival Shilpa Shinde, the TV producer warns him to stay away from him and moreover, tells Arshi not to let Luv sleep for the whole night.

Arshi then starts arousing Luv by deliberately asking him to look at her private parts while Vikas and Bandgi join her and say that Luv is Hina's bodyguard.

This is not the first time that Arshi was caught behaving in a vulgar manner in the house. Earlier, she was seen complying with Akash Dadlani's request to flaunt a little more while dancing sensuously in the garden area and tore the top portion of her shirt on camera.

Well, we must say that Arshi's actions are merely publicity gimmicks to be in the limelight in an attempt to stay on the controversial show as long as she can.