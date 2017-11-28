Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde, who always supported each other, became good friends in the Bigg Boss 11 house. But their friendship has now turned sour and became bitter enemies inside the house.

In an unseen video of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa was seen discussing bad qualities of Arshi Khan with Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra in whom she has now found her new allies. The former Angoori Bhabhi criticised Arshi for wearing a saree in the swimming pool and said that the latter has crossed all her limits on the show, according to a report in India TV.

Moreover, Puneesh and Bandgi were seen trying to incite Shilpa and asked her not to talk to Arshi in the house anymore. The trio also discussed how Arshi wears revealing clothes inside the house and roams freely around everyone. They even went on to say that Arshi only wants to hear good about her and is in a habit of getting offended when someone criticises her.

Recently, Arshi was seen roaming around the house in just a towel after Akash instigated her to walk the talk. She was also seen taking a bubble bath with her Akash in a bathtub.

The unseen video, which was tweeted from Bigg Boss' official Twitter handle, started doing the rounds on the internet. However, the tweet has now been deleted for reasons that are yet to be determined.

The tweet read, "It's a clear divide between Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan in the #BB11 house! Stay tuned to find out what will happen next! #BBUnseenAction."

In the last episode, Arshi, who has now found a new ally in Akash Dadlani, turned against Shilpa in her fight and accused her of stealing all of her friends from her in the Bigg Boss house. Arshi also said that Shilpa's relations change each day and is now supporting Puneesh and Bandgi in the house.

After watching the episode, #ShameOnArshiKhan started trending on Twitter within no time with people digging out Arshi's scandalous videos to demean her character.

However, Shilpa's fans condemned the hate trend against Arshi and said they will continue to support their favourite contestant on the show.

While we can trust Bigg Boss 11 to be unpredictable at times, let's wait and watch how things unfold between the friends-turned-foes Shilpa and Arshi in the house in the days to come.