Here's some exciting news for the fans of Arshi Khan. The controversy's favourite child, who entered the Bigg Boss 11 house as a commoner and turned out to be one of the most entertaining contestants on the season, is set to re-enter the house.

Arshi's exit had left many disappointed and with fans missing her antics inside the house, and now, it seems the makers have decided to bring her back in the finale week to add some spice before the grand finale.

"Bigg Boss 11 will soon culminate and makers wanted to introduce the final twist in the form of Arshi Khan. The starlet will enter the house tonight as a wild card and is expected to stay on until January 10," a source told SpotboyE.com.

The source added, "Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan's elimination has had a substantial impact on the show's ratings. Thus, they thought to bring the latter will up the drama in the house, which it currently lacks."

Further, Arshi's stay will leave an impact on the results of the ongoing voting. She will introduce a new twist just before the grand finale, which is apparently a mid-week eviction. "Makers have decided to either evict Puneesh or Akash. Also, Vikas will be offered Rs 10 lakh of the prize money and be given a choice to take the money and voluntarily exit from the house" a source told Bollywood Life.

Earlier, an insider had told International Business Times, India, that Arshi will re-enter the house along with Hiten Tejwani or Priyank Sharma between January 6 and 9. "Arshi Khan and one more contestant possibly Hiten Tejwani or Priyank Sharma could make a surprise visit as part of a task between 6 to 9 January. The exact dates are not known, but it could be any time before the finale," the source said.

Arshi's unexpected elimination had many people saying that Bigg Boss 11 has turned boring after her eviction.

Even Arshi was shocked with her eviction and she was expecting to reach the finale as she had said in her statement. "It was really shocking and to some extent, I am disappointed to be out of the Bigg Boss show. If I say I am not upset and angry, I would be lying, who will want to get evicted when there are only two weeks left for the finale. I was expecting to go in the finals," she had said in a statement.