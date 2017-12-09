Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 11 makers have been accused of favouring Shilpa Shinde for a long time now. From fans to Hina Khan, they all have claimed that the Sultan actor always takes Shilpa's side during Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

But Hina has never said this to Salman's face or insulted him on national television. However, Arshi Khan accused the actor on his face.

So, this week, contestants were given a luxury budget task, in which they were asked to be in freeze mode as per the instructions. During the time, their loved ones visited them and talked to other contestants as well.

Arshi's father came to visit her and met everyone. At first, he mistook Shilpa as Hina Khan, but later, he apologised. Shilpa too took it sportingly. However, Arshi thought Shilpa misbehaved with her father.

She, then, began to insult Shilpa and said many bad things to her. Arshi crossed her limit when she called Shilpa "wahiyaat aurat" in front of her mother.

Shilpa's mother, still, greeted Arshi as Arshi ji, but she didn't get up from her place to meet the guest. Thus, Salman felt that this issue of insulting someone and her mother should be pointed at the show.

But Arshi Begum took it otherwise and accused Salman of favouring Shilpa everytime. "Salman Sahab mujhe kahi na kahi lagta hain ki aap Shilpa ki baat nahi dekh paa rahe hain (Salman Sir, I feel you turn a blind eye towards the things Shilpa does actually)."

Arshi Khan faces @BeingSalmanKhan's heat! Watch the drama get a lot more intense only on #BB11! #WeekendKaVaar

We wonder how Salman will react to it. This episode is going to air on December 9 and fans are eagerly waiting to know what will happen today.

Here's what Bigg Boss 11 fans have to say about Arshi's accusations:

Arshi just disrespect salman khan and people this is not guts. She just want to create controversy by facing heat of salman and waooh she is getting. People say arshi is ryt helll. Open ur eyes so calles people

#ArshiKhan ko weekend k bar m roj dant padni chaiye or ab mujhe lagta h ki usko ghar s bhar ajana chaiye ,abhi jab sabke parents and frnd ay the ti ghar ka mahol khushnuma hogya h to b y beach m ladaiyan ghused rhi h .....shame on u arshi khan #BB11 #BiggBoss11 #SalmanKhan love u

Arshi Khan you are a shame.salman Khan is never biased.he is the perfect human

Well said Salman Khan ji

She should see a mirror before saying anything to shipla

What she is doing in the house

We saw that, she has cross her limits many times

But it's a high time to stop her. otherwise she may do things which we don't want her to do.



Shout your mouth arshi.

Arshi is a cheap obnoxious female . Just because u r jealous of shilpas popularity stop calling Salman Khan biased as he's the best host & we live Salman Khan . U t mentally sick if u r supporting Arshi snake

First Arshi khan disrespected Shilpa's mother and then disrespected Salman khan, means she is considering herself a star. Hence she will be out of #BiggBoss11