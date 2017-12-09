Salman Khan, Arshi Khan
Arshi Khan, Salman KhanTwitter

Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 11 makers have been accused of favouring Shilpa Shinde for a long time now. From fans to Hina Khan, they all have claimed that the Sultan actor always takes Shilpa's side during Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

But Hina has never said this to Salman's face or insulted him on national television. However, Arshi Khan accused the actor on his face.

So, this week, contestants were given a luxury budget task, in which they were asked to be in freeze mode as per the instructions. During the time, their loved ones visited them and talked to other contestants as well.

Arshi's father came to visit her and met everyone. At first, he mistook Shilpa as Hina Khan, but later, he apologised. Shilpa too took it sportingly. However, Arshi thought Shilpa misbehaved with her father.

She, then, began to insult Shilpa and said many bad things to her. Arshi crossed her limit when she called Shilpa "wahiyaat aurat" in front of her mother.

Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde in Bigg Boss 11Twitter

Shilpa's mother, still, greeted Arshi as Arshi ji, but she didn't get up from her place to meet the guest. Thus, Salman felt that this issue of insulting someone and her mother should be pointed at the show.

But Arshi Begum took it otherwise and accused Salman of favouring Shilpa everytime. "Salman Sahab mujhe kahi na kahi lagta hain ki aap Shilpa ki baat nahi dekh paa rahe hain (Salman Sir, I feel you turn a blind eye towards the things Shilpa does actually)."

We wonder how Salman will react to it. This episode is going to air on December 9 and fans are eagerly waiting to know what will happen today.

