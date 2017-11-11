Bigg Boss 11 house has turned into a battleground in the second month and a lot of drama is taking place. It is confusing for the viewers as they can't understand who is real and who is fake.

One of those contestants is Hina Khan, who is seen shedding tears in front of the camera. She was recently seen crying twice as she feels that she has participated in the wrong show and all the housemates are against her.

Viewers called her fake, which we also agree to an extent. But her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal is in all support for his lady love.

He recently shared an Instagram post, in which she wrote that he misses her and how cringe-worthy people are there in the house.

In a recent interview, he talked about everyone to SpotboyE. While Rocky said that Hina is the complete package to win Bigg Boss 11, he called Arshi Khan 'filthy' and the black spot of the season.

"Arshi, the Black Spot of Big Boss Season 11, should be thrown out of the house. She is filthy, abusive--- and the list is long. When a fight breaks out with anyone in the house, she enjoys it and even if her friend is involved in it, she instigates them. It's pathetic to watch her in the house. Oh! and one more thing: She is not entertaining at all," Rocky told SpotboyE.

Rocky's favourite contestants are Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma, while he called Vikas Gupta the smart player. He seemed to be offended with Gauahar Khan who slammed Hina for commenting on Arshi's clothes.

He said: "First of all, who called Miss Gauahar Khan for her comments? And what Hina said was after a long sequence of Arshi instigating her and commenting on her. Hina responded on a factual thing from the house. Housemates earlier were seen discussing how Arshi tears her own clothes everyday."

Well, the "avaam" is watching everything. They are the deciders whether Hina is real or fake, isn't it Rocky Jaiswal?