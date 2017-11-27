Looks like Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani are taking their so-called friendship a notch higher.

In a recent video shared by a fan club, it is shown how Akash and Arshi jump inside a jacuzzi to bathe and others join in later.

#akashanildadlani and #arshikhan together ?? A post shared by BIGG BOSS 11 UNOFFICIAL ?? (@__bigg.boss11) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:03am PST

What do you think about the video? Fans have mixed reactions looking at the video too.

This is not the first time Arshi-Akash has done something strange like this inside the house.

Akash Dadlani is seen in an uncut video on Voot convincing Arshi Khan to remove her clothes and wear just a towel. Even though Arshi keeps telling him it doesn't look good on national television, Akash is seen pushing her to do it and keep her word.

Talking about the episode tonight, the contestants will be seen fighting, stealing and abusing each other. Starting from Hiten who is upset because his coffee has been stolen. He takes Vikas's help to find out which creates eventually creates differences between Luv and him.

While hunting for his coffee, he comes across a missing box of muesli that was thought to be missing as well.