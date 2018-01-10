Bigg Boss 11 is in its finale week and the fights have still not ended in the house. While fans were happy that Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani have sorted things out between them, there is a buzz of another war.

The last episode showed a big fight between the two, in which Akash accused Shilpa of sexual harassment. It all started when Akash forcibly hugged Shilpa in the morning and the latter went and complained to Puneesh Sharma.

Akash lost his cool when he overheard it and asked Shilpa to tell him, not to Puneesh. He went on a rant and said that Shilpa hitting on his butt is sexual harassment.

Well, it might be the last time you will hear Akash in the house. According to fans, the rapper has been eliminated from the house.

If you are watching Bigg Boss 11, then you must know that Arshi Khan is back in the house as a guest. She will be taking one evicted contestant with her. The mid-week eviction is supposed to be held on January 10.

According to Twitter fans, the evicted housemate is Akash Dadlani. The rapper has been one of the most entertaining as well as most annoying contestants in the house.

He has never minced his words before saying anything. A few days ago, Akash had called Hina Khan 'disgusting.' And this is not the first time Akash called names or became mean to anyone.

In fact, the housemates titled Akash as the meanest person in the house. If reports to be believed, then it will be boring after Akash leaves the house. However, only three to four days left of the show to end. The finale will be on January 14 and Salman Khan will then announce the winner.

Now the four finalists are Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. Will a commoner beat all three celebrities this time? Let's wait for a few days to know the result.

Meanwhile, take a look at how fans reacted to Akash's eviction:

? BANG BANG ? @BiggBossNewz

FINALLY the most TERRIBLE CONTESTANT in the history of BB is out!

AKASH welcome back to the REAL WORLD!?

“Abb ye nahin hai BB ka ghar, abb yahan DANGEH aur PANGEH leh keh dikha, BANG BANG?” ?#BB11 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 10, 2018

M not a #AkashDadlani fan but then there is nothing Bang Bang in dis midweek eviction in finale week.. Anyways he was never gonna be a winner but again he sustained n survived till mid finale week is not bad looking at his journey.. ? @RealVinduSingh@ColorsTV @BiggBoss https://t.co/MMfD83aetw — IpsaF (@ipsa2408) January 10, 2018

@ColorsTV #BigBoss 11 #ShilpaShinde khel gayi Who said she does not perform in the tasks. Akash Dadlani evicted. Bang Bang! — NIKITA AGGARWAL (@NIKITAA_Agarwal) January 10, 2018