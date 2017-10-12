After Zubair Khan faked his identity as gangster Dawood's relative, now Akash Dadlani, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, has falsely claimed that he is related to music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani.

The contestant, who has been winning hearts on the show, went on to reveal in last night's episode that he is Vishal's "dead brother's son" and that he is very close to the acclaimed singer.

Bigg Boss 11 Day 10 written update: Arshi Khan and others become contenders for captaincy

While the viewers may have believed him as they share the same surname and their connection with music, the Gulaabo singer wasted no time to reveal the truth.

Vishal has issued an official statement on Twitter saying that the Bigg Boss 11 contestant is not related to him.

"Some dude on Bigg Boss claims to be related to me. I checked and he is, but quite a distance. I don't know him, apart from his having texted me asking for work, a few times. With respect, I won't work with someone just because they happen to have the same surname as I do. Even if he was my "dead brothers' son" as is claimed, he'd have to work his way up and earn his place. Also, thankfully, I don't have a brother, never have. This is to clarify that I have never met this gent and that I do not even know him. I wish him well, as I would any other musician. But that's about it."

It's quite surprising how contestants openly fake their identity in order to gain publicity.

Meanwhile, Akash has been entertaining viewers with his hilarious antics since the first day of Bigg Boss 11. However, his continuous remarks on Vikas Gupta's sexuality has landed him in several fights inside the house. In one such incident, Akash got into an argument with Priyank Sharma and the latter pushed him hard, resulting in Priyank being ousted from the show for causing physical violence.

Check the official statement of Vishal Dadlani below: