Popular TV actress Hina Khan is inside Bigg Boss 11 house and till now, she has come up as one of the strong contestants of the show. From fighting with Shilpa Shinde to going against Salman Khan for Priyank Sharma, the small-screen bahu has grabbed attention with all the drama.

If she wasn't enough, her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal is supporting Hina in all possible ways from outside. After Hina pointed out at Shilpa's poor English, people slammed the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress. But Hina's boyfriend came to her rescue.

Rocky shared a post on Instagram, in which he said: "I am glad people can see Hina responded to Shilpa in the language she understands, if you are weak in 'angrezi' don't make fun of someone who's not specially when you're the one creating unnecessary ruckus."

"You appear uneducated only because of your behaviour, it was Hina's right to ask to read the instructions from BB if it was not explained well because she's not someone who gives up without trying her best."

Now, the boyfriend is back with another post and this time, he has only words for Hina. Rocky expressed his feelings for his lady love and said how much he misses her.

He wrote: "Well, u never cease to surprise me @realhinakhan U r even more stronger than I thought u were. A simple girl who looks at everything through the same spectacle, no double standards, no discriminations and no bias. No wonder everyone is attracted towards u cuz ur so impossible to ignore, sum who like u..luv u n worship u....n some who like u ...talk ill about u to get ur attention it's just the way ur charm works."

"I see a walking Heart when I look at u, full of emotions when ur vulnerable and hardcore practical when the wind blows south. A book in writing and for those who think ur inexperienced in life are just finding it difficult to not be able to predict the next chapter for u. We miss u here n pray that u conclude ur journey in #Bigboss11 with courage, grace, humour, substance and style!!" he added.

Hina was also in the news as she was linked with Priyank in the show. There were speculations that the two will soon have a thing for each other.

But a few days ago, International Business Times, India, got in touch with Priyank's girlfriend Divya Agarwal to seek her opinion about the growing closeness between Priyank Sharma and Hina.

She had said back then: "Hina Khan is a senior serial actress. Priyank must be like a baby for her. This is completely bogus! The problem is that everyone wants to see Priyank go the wrong way; I don't know why and it is stupid. They are not even thinking about the girl who they are tagging. Benafsha or Hina, don't they have a character of their own? They, too, have boyfriends. Splitsvilla was different, Bigg Boss is not the same. Hina Khan is a mature lady and cares about her relationships outside Bigg Boss. And Priyank is a smart man and won't do any bullshit things like this."