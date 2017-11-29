Hina Khan has turned out to be one of the most hated contestants of Bigg Boss 11. Apart from several viewers expressing their disappointment over the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress' manipulative and dominating behaviour, several television celebrities, too, have lashed out at Hina.

After Karan Patel and Gauahar Khan, now Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar seems to be upset with Hina. On Twitter, Manveer mocked Hina for saying, "Mere jaisa banke dikhao (try to be like me)", referring to the incident in which she stole Vikas Gupta's share of milk.

Bigg Boss 11: After making shocking statements about contestants, Gehana Vasisth to make a wild card entry?

Manveer, through his tweet, made it clear that it was certainly not the right example to set for her followers.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly too, who was part of Bigg Boss Season 1, didn't have good things to say about Hina. She said that she can't stand Hina's antics.

Talking to the Times of India, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress said: "She (Hina) has become the most hated person in the house and looks like a pathological liar! How can someone with such a pretty face be such an ugly person !! I can't stand her antics but must say that I have been to that house and sometimes we are really not what we are outside. Will not say the house changes us, but it definitely skews our perspective and we actually don't understand if we doing right or wrong. Hina has completely sabotaged her image by doing what she is doing this season, hope she somehow redeems herself before the season ends."

She further said that Vikas should win Bigg Boss 11 as she feels he is the most intelligent player across all seasons and is playing with dignity.

"I am following the show and I am totally rooting for Vikas Gupta as I feel he is by far the most intelligent player across all seasons! He is just superb! Be it any task or any fight he is smart enough to handle it with dignity. I don't know him personally or professionally. But I'm really impressed by the way he is performing in the house. I really want him to win," she added.