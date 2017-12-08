While Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash Dadlani is still being criticised for forcibly kissing Shilpa Shinde, he raised many more eyebrows for getting too intimate with Arshi Khan after the lights went out inside the madhouse.

A clip from the uncut scenes from Bigg Boss 11 shows Akash jumping onto Arshi's bed, cuddling with her and kissing her relentlessly. The video starts with Akash approaching Arshi's bed after the lights went out, and she jokingly telling him not to come to her but sleep next to Shilpa.

Akash soon got on Arshi's bed, and started kissing her on her cheeks and neck, as she giggled away uncontrollably. He even made Arshi lie on the bed, and got quite cosy with her.

Vikas Gupta, Hiten Tejwani and Puneesh Sharma remained silent while all this was happening: They appeared to be rather disgusted by Akash's actions. As Akash kept kissing Arshi and rolling on the bed holding her, she kept laughing and asking Hiten to intervene.

However, both Hiten and Vikas told her if she really did not like what Akash was doing, she should just slap him or complain to Bigg Boss, but she did neither of these things. You can watch the video here.

Akash had received a lot of flak on social media just a few days back for kissing Shilpa without her consent while having a conversation with her. Shilpa was furious at him for the act.

He then repeated his actions, leaving her even more enraged. She even warned Akash she would slap him if he did it again.

Akash's "dirty" actions had left Twitterati extremely angry: They had not only slammed him, but also asked host Salman Khan to raise this issue in the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The incident qas all the more shocking because Akash used to address Shilpa as "maa", but in a recent video he was even seen saying he wished Shilpa was his wife.

Akash now certainly seems to be going out of control as far as his "lustful" actions are concerned.