After filing a FIR against Salman Khan, Zubair Khan, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 11 last weekend, now wants a public apology from the superstar.

In an interview with Indian Express, Zubair said Colors channel had requested him to return to the show, but he said that he would enter only if Salman apologised to him.

Bigg Boss 11: Evicted contestant Zubair Khan claims show is SCRIPTED; says he was given dialogues [VIDEO]

"As soon as I was out, Colors called me and asked me to get back on the show. I told them that only when Salman Khan will apologise to me would I get back. I will not compromise on my self-respect now. He needs to say sorry to me for all his harsh words and accept that he did wrong. When I went to Lonavala, people mobbed me saying that they loved my performance. Even the panellists agreed that I was doing well. If in a week I got so much love, how could I get fewer votes?" he said.

Zubair, who claimed to be gangster Dawood's relative, also plans to sue Colors as he believes that the channel misused his "identity" for publicity.

"I have already registered a complaint against Salman and now I also want justice from Colors. They misused my name and my identity to gain ratings. I plan to sue them for maligning my image. They were the ones who told us to abuse, not knowing that their host will have an issue with it," Zubair said.

Soon after his elimination, Zubair filed a FIR against the Sultan actor and also made a shocking revelation that Bigg Boss 11 is scripted. He said that he was given five lines of dialogues every day by the makers of the show.

In other news, Sameer Antulay, co-producer of Haseena Parkar movie and a part of the Dawood family, claimed that Zubair is not related to the family and used the gangster's name for publicity to enter the show.