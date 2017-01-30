Manveer Gurjar, who entered the Bigg Boss 10 house as a commoner, emerged as the winner of the season and walked away with a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. Manveer beat Bani J to win the trophy.

Bigg Boss 10 grand finale: Salman Khan declares Manveer Gurjar as the winner [PHOTOS]

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Manveer, who is a dairy farm owner, revealed that he might try his luck in Bollywood or television shows, if his talent matches the script. "I haven't thought about acting in television shows or films, but if something comes my way and my talent matches it, then I might do it," he said.

Manveer won a lot of hearts and respect from across the country through the reality show and it would surely be a treat to his fans who would love to watch him on the big screen.

Talking about his change from being a short-tempered person to a patient man, the winner said: "When I went inside I changed completely. I was short tempered initially and people were really scared and Salman (Khan) also pointed out that thing. I thought if I am going to stay in the house with the same attitude as I was outside the house, then I won't be able to stay in the game."

"Then I decided to go on the backfoot and tried that the other contestants make mistakes in a task or behaviour. That is what I did. I played more with my heart than my mind," he added.

He even mentioned that after the guest celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha and Shraddha Kapoor said that he was their favourite among the other housemates, it helped him gain confidence and strive towards winning the trophy.