Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, who is currently in news for all the wrong reasons, has been hospitalised. The reality TV star has been admitted to the hospital due to high fever.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 10 winner: VJ Bani fans call the show 'fixed'

Manveer posted a photo on his Instagram account, which has more than 76.6K followers, and wrote that he is not well. The photo shows Manveer lying on a hospital bed. "Feeling very sad... body temperature down... get well soon #manveergurjar #manveerGurjar," he posted with a photo.

Manveer participated in the Bigg Boss 10 reality show as a commoner, but has now become a celebrity with his stint inside the house. Manveer won several hearts with his honesty and hard work that helped him become the winner of Bigg Boss 10. However, his journey post his Bigg Boss stint has turned out to be more difficult.

Feeling very sad? body temperature down ? get well soon #manveergurjar #manveerGurjar #manveergujjar A photo posted by Manveer Gurjar (@manveergurjjar) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

He garnered negative limelight after his wedding video and photos went viral on social media. The video shows Manveer, who was linked with the Bigg Boss 10 co-contestant Nitibha Kaul, as a groom dressed in wedding attire posing with his wife. There are reports that he even has a 5-year-old daughter named Vibhisha. Manveer even told VJ Bani during one of the episodes that he is married and has a daughter.

Gaurav Chopra, who also participated in the show this year, confirmed the news to Bollywood Life and said after revealing about his marriage he said he is joking. "As far as I can recollect, he once told Bani J that he was a father to a five-year-old girl. Then, he turned around and said he was joking," Gaurav said.

However, Manveer and his family members have called the reports baseless and said it is a cheap publicity stunt to destroy his image. "I am not married. Shaadi jaisi cheez aise chhup nahi sakti. I have been in the Bigg Boss house since October. Agar yeh sach hota toh ab tak kisi ne toh issue raise kiya hi hota. This has just been done by someone for cheap publicity," Manveer told the Times of India.