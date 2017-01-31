This news might come as a big shock to Manveer Gujjar's fans. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer is reportedly married and is a father of a five-year-old child.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 10 winner: VJ Bani fans call the show 'fixed'

A video has gone viral on Facebook, which shows Manveer as the groom. There are also photos of Manveer posing with his wife that has been doing the rounds on social media platforms. These photos and video are proof that he is a married man.

During his stint inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, he got close to co-contestant Nitibha Kaul. Several people even speculated that Manveer and Nitibha are more than just friends, thanks to their growing friendship. Manveer even said that he sent an "I love you" message to Nitibha when she returned on the show during the finale week.

Manveer had once confessed about his marriage to VJ Bani and even said that he has a daughter named Vibhisha. He told Bani that he got married when he was 22 years old. He even said that he ran away from his house as he didn't want to get married, but after that, he was never heard talking about his married life.

"As far as I can recollect, he once told Bani J that he was father to a five-year-old girl. Then, he turned around and said he was joking. I do remember this. Of course, it is quite possible that he is a married man," Gaurav Chopra, who also participated in Bigg Boss 10, told Bollywood Life.

Soon after he came out of the house as the winner of Bigg Boss 10, there were speculations that he might take his relationship forward with Nitibha. However, his sister-in-law told a daily that they want a homely girl for Manveer and not someone like Nitibha.

"Manveer's future wife should be homely, simple, and somebody whose thoughts match with Manveer, and who respects the elders in the house. We definitely don't want someone like Nitibha. There is nothing homely about her," his sister-in-law told India Today.

Watch the video of his marriage below: