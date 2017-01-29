Manveer Gujjar, who entered the show as a commoner, is the winner of Bigg Boss 10, according to Twitter buzz. Social media platform Twitter is abuzz with the news that Manveer from Haryana has the 10th season of the reality show.

According to Bollywood Life, Manveer outshined other three contestants VJ Bani, Manu Punjabi and Lopamudra Raut to take home the trophy. Along with the trophy, Manveer takes home Rs 40 lakh cash after staying in the house for the 104 days.

Reports suggest that Manu Punjabi took a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and walked out of the home. Lopamudra became the third contestant and was out of the house, leaving Manveer and Bani in the top 2. And on the basis of votes, Manveer became the winner of the show. Manveer received the highest votes, beating Bani.

Manveer is the winner of Bigg Boss 10 reports were doing the rounds on Twitter this week. On Saturday, Bani fans took to Twitter to slam the reality show and called Manveer a "fixed winner." Manveer entered the show as a commoner and won several hearts with his honesty.

Earlier, Kamaal R Khan tweeted, saying that Bani is the winner of the show. "If ppl knew dat Bani is coming in the #BiggBoss10 who is under contract VJ of Viacom then they should know that she will be the only winner," he tweeted.

"Today it's 100% confirmed that Viacom's artist Bani is fixed #BiggBoss10 winner coz Viacom doesn't want to give prize money to any1 else. Viacom artist Ashutosh Came in BiggBoss2 n won. Viacom artist Prince came in BiggBoss9 n won. Viacom artist Bani came in #BB10 n will win," he explained.

KRK has given almost accurate predictions until now, but his recent prediction turned out to be wrong with Bani coming second in the show.

Check out the list of Bigg Boss winners until now:

Season one: Rahul Roy

Season two: Ashutosh Kaushik

Season three: Vindu Daara Singh

Season four: Shweta Tiwari

Season five: Juhi Parmaar

Season six: Urvashi Dholakia

Season seven: Gauhar Khan (Gauahar Khan)

Season eight: Gautam Gulati

Season nine: Prince Narula

Season tenth: Manveer Gujjar