Fans of VJ Bani and Manveer are engaged in a Twitter war after a media house reported that Manveer Gujjar has been declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 10. Reports suggest that the makers have plans of making Manveer Gujjar, who entered the reality show as a commoner, the winner of Bigg Boss 10.

The speculations started doing the rounds after Bollywood Life reported on Thursday saying that Manveer might be the winner. This report has not gone down well with Bani fans, who called Manveer as the fixed winner.

According to several fans, VJ Bani deserves to win the show. They claim that Bani has more fan following than Manveer and has received more votes compared to her competitors. They also claimed that Bigg Boss made Manveer the winner even before the closure of voting lines.

On the other hand, Manveer fans defending their favourite contestant tweeted saying that Manveer deserves to win the show more than anyone else. While Bani's fans believe that she has received the highest votes, Manveer's fans claim that he received the highest votes.

While speculations say that Manveer has won the show, the official announcement will be made only on Sunday night. Bigg Boss 10 host Salman Khan will announce the winner on Sunday night. Currently, four contestants are in the Bigg Boss 10 house -- Manu Punjabi, Manveer, Bani and Lopamudra Raut.

Check out what Manveer and Bani fans have to say about the winner: