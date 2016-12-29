Bigg Boss 10 viewers witnessed some high voltage drama a few days ago when Priyanka Jagga was ousted from the show. While fans thought it was the only highlight of the season, they were proved wrong when Rohan Mehra slapped Om Swami in the last episode.

Rohan lost his cool when Om Swami tried to interrupt the captaincy task by strangling him, so that Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi, who were also competing along with Rohan, manage to reach the final round.

Although Rohan has been punished for his violent act by being nominated for eviction for the rest of the season, fans of the show have lauded him for the brave act. Some have even claimed that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor did the right thing by slapping Om Swami as the latter deserved it.

The actor's girlfriend and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Kanchi Singh too praised him for his brave act. "Hats off to him for keeping patience for so long! This had to hapn! @rohan4747 #wesupportrohan," Kanchi posted on her Twitter page.

Soon after being slapped by Rohan, Om Swami was taken to a nearby hospital after he complained of being unable to hear through one ear. This was the second time he made an emergency exit from the house. A few weeks ago, he left the house to appear in a Delhi court over a theft case lodged against him by his brother.

Here's how fans have been reacting to the entire fiasco: