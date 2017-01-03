For quite some time now, speculations have been doing the rounds on if Shah Rukh Khan will appear on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 10 to promote his upcoming film Raees.

Now, Mumbai Mirror has reported that the Badshah of Bollywood will be sharing the screen space with Salman on the show once again. In fact, Shah Rukh will shoot for two episodes with Salman, which will be aired back-to-back before the show's finale.

The episodes will surely be a laughing riot and both the actors will groove to the songs of Raees. "He (Shah Rukh) will be shooting for the weekend episodes with Salman on Friday, January 20. The duo will groove to Raees's songs, there will be a lot of fun and games too," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

This will be the second time the Fan actor will be appearing on Salman's show. Last season, Shah Rukh appeared on the show to promote Dilwale along with Kajol. The 10th edition of Bigg Boss will, however, see the Raees actor making a solo appearance.

In November 2016, there were reports that Shah Rukh would appear on Bigg Boss 10 alongside Alia Bhatt for Dear Zindagi promotions. But the actor ditched his friend Salman, apparently for a fair reason. Shah Rukh reportedly didn't want to promote Dear Zindagi too aggressively because he believed that in doing so, he would take the limelight away from Alia, who played the lead role in the film. SRK, on the other hand, had an extended cameo in Dear Zindagi.