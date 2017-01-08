After getting ousted from Bigg Boss 10, the most controversial contestant Om Swami has now threatened that he will not let the show's finale happen if he is not called back inside the house.

Om Swami was removed from the show after he had created a ruckus by throwing his urine on Bani J and Rohan during a task. After this incident the self-proclaimed godman was shown the doors but he did not leave the Bigg Boss 10 house without making another scene.

It was reported that Om Swami got violent after the makers of the show had decided to remove him and thus, security guards had to be called in to take him out of the sets of Bigg Boss 10.

Now, the controversial godman has threatened that he will not allow Bigg Boss 10 finale to happen if he is not called back on the show within 2 weeks. "I will wait only for two weeks. If they don't call me back, I won't let grand finale happen," he said during an interview with ABP.

On Swami had been a nuisance on the show for quite long. Earlier, he had threatened the makers of the show that he should be the one declared as winner of Bigg Boss 10 and if that does not happen, he and his followers would shut down the show.

Om Swami had thrown urine on Bani and Rohan during the captaincy task. Both the contestants had to build pyramids and the one with the taller pyramid was to be declared the captain of the house. When Baji's supporters tried to destroy Om swami's pyramid, he got agitated and urinated in a container, which he threw on the two contestants.