Bigg Boss 10 contestant Om Swami has been a troublemaker in the show since it began. From passing derogatory comments on women to attempting to strangulate a co-contestant, the self-proclaimed Godman has done it all.

However, he crossed all limits when he threatened the makers of the show recently. The incident happened when Om Swami re-entered the house after being away for a legal case. He then threatened the makers that he should be declared the winner of Bigg Boss 10, and if that doesn't happen he would ensure that the show shuts down, according to India Forums.

He also apparently threatened to get his union members to protest against the makers on the show's finale, if he doesn't win it.

Despite Om Swami's disturbing acts, the makers have not thrown him out of the house yet. However, now that he has been nominated for eviction this week, one cannot help but wonder if Om Swami will be eliminated.

Besides Om Swami, five other contestants Lopamudra Raut, Nitibha Kaul, Bani J, Monalisa and Rohan Mehra are nominated for eviction this week while Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar are safe.

In other news, reports have been doing the rounds that Shah Rukh Khan will make an appearance in the semi-finale episode to promote his upcoming film, Raees. The episode is likely to be a laugh riot and both the actors will groove to the songs of Raees.