After being ousted from Bigg Boss 10, Om Swami has now claimed that host Salman Khan is pleading with him to return on the show as a wild card contestant.

The self-proclaimed godman told ANI that ever since he exited the house, the Television Rating Points (TRPs) of the show have dropped drastically and this has forced Salman and the makers to request him to return as a wild card contestant.

Swami claimed to have put forth a condition to enter the house and that is if the superstar apologises to him. "I have told them I will come only on one condition. Salman should rub his nose on my feet at the press conference that I'm holding on January 10 at the Press Club of India here and apologise to me," he said.

Since the beginning of the show, Swami has been a nuisance to the inmates as well as the audience. Before his elimination, Swami had threatened the show makers to declare him as the winner of Bigg Boss 10 and if that didn't happen, he would shut the show down. He also apparently said that his union members would protest against the makers on the show's finale, if he didn't win it.

For the uninitiated, Swami threw urine at co-contestants, Bani and Rohan Mehra, during the captaincy task between Bani and Swami. Both the contestants had to build pyramids and the one with the taller pyramid was to be declared the captain of the house. When Bani's supporters tried to destroy Swami's pyramid, he got agitated and urinated in a container, which he threw on Bani and Rohan. This disgusting act resulted in him being thrown out of the house.