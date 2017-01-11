Bigg Boss 10 ex-contestant Om Swami, who claimed that he kicked Elizabeth Taylor, has made another startling revelation. Swami, in an interview, said that he has slapped Bigg Boss 10 host and the "greatest superstar" Salman Khan.

Swami, who is by far the most controversial contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss, said that he slapped Salman before he was thrown out of the show this year. He claims that the makers of the show and Salman are not ready to air that "controversial clip," which shows him slapping the Tubelight actor.

"Main usko wahi jhannatedaar thappad mara jo maine IBN7 pe September 2015 me maara tha (I hit the same way I slapped someone in September 2015)," Swami told The Quint. "A drunk Salman took a drag of a cigarette and blew smoke on my face, which crossed the line. So I gave him a tight slap."

"Since there is no camera in the smoking room of the Bigg Boss house, I tried to drag him out, so that whatever he does gets recorded."

Swami was thrown out of the house, after he crossed all the limits and threw urine on Rohan Mehra, VJ Bani and other housemates. He created a ruckus and when he refused to go out security guards were called in to throw him out.

"They are yet to broadcast the episode in which I slapped Salman, but they have also not denied it. If I say that, I slapped Salman and he goes and tells that Swami is a fraud and doesn't want to say anything about the particular incident then it means that I'm telling the truth."

He also claimed that Salman works for Pakistan's intelligence service ISI, Dawood Ibrahim and Abu Salim. Swami also claimed that along with Salman, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are also involved in this and these three Khans want to turn India into an Islamic nation.

"He said to me that Dawood Ibrahim, Abu Salem and Hafiz Saeed are his friends. He also said that he works for ISI. He said that he, Shah Rukh and Aamir have planned to turn Indian into an Islamic nation and will not let any Hindu actor to succeed in the Hindi film industry."

He also called Salman a traitor and said that he "kills traitors and Salman is his next target." According to him, Salman has paid Rs 100 crore to the judges to get acquitted in the hit and run case and Jodhpur chinkara case.