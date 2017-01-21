The semi-finale special episode of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 10 sees Shah Rukh Khan making an appearance to promote his upcoming film, Raees. This is the second time Shah Rukh and Salman share the Bigg Boss stage and the episode is expected to be a laugh riot.

Bigg Boss 10: Here's all that happened in Mona Lisa, Vikrant's wedding [PHOTO+VIDEO]

The crackling chemistry between the two Khans, and their hilarious banter has always been fun to watch. Sunny Leone will also accompany the superstars on the stage. The trio will set the stage on fire with the new version of the Laila Main Laila song from Raees that features Sunny.

The Raees star will also enter the Bigg Boss 10 house. He will give fun tasks to the remaining six contestants. Colors' channel, which airs both Bigg Boss 10 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, will also announce the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 on the Bigg Boss 10 sets.

Stay tuned for live updates.