Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 10 semi-finale weekend on Saturday (January 21) was full of fun as Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance to promote his upcoming film Raees. The special episode also saw contestant Mona Lisa getting eliminated after she garnered the least number of votes.

The judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 graced the show as well and engaged the host and the contestants with funny banter. Colors' channel, which airs both Bigg Boss 10 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, announced the winner of the dance reality show on the Bigg Boss 10 sets.

The grand semi-finale will be continued on Sunday (January 22) with Salman and Shah Rukh engaging the contestants with fun tasks. Not just that, Sunny Leone will also be gracing the evening and will groove to the new version of Laila Main Laila song from Raees along with the Khans.

