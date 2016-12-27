After Bigg Boss 10 contestant Priyanka Jagga had alleged that the show is scripted, a video of its control room has been leaked online that shows the technical team of the show working on an episode.

Bigg Boss 10: Manu Punjabi calls Sunny Leone his 'maal;' Om Swami slammed for being cozy with her

Someone from the Bigg Boss 10 team recorded the video that apparently suggests that the show is not scripted. However, one major question that arises now is how come the video got leaked just after Priyanka had claimed it to be scripted?

Also, why would any of the team members record the working process inside the control room? And it is clear in the video that the person who recorded the video, does it very openly. Hence, has the video been leaked deliberately by the makers of Bigg Boss 10 to end the allegations of it being scripted?

Nevertheless, this leaked video from Bigg Boss 10 control room has been doing the rounds on social media. Earlier, Priyanka was evicted from the house by host Salman Khan after she repeatedly said she did not want to stay in the show. After being eliminated, Priyanka had alleged that the show is scripted.

Many of the viewers of the show have also been alleging Bigg Boss 10 to be scripted on Twitter. There are a number of tweets in which people have been saying it to be a scripted show. Check the video below and decide if Bigg Boss 10 is scripted or not and whether the video has deliberately been leaked.