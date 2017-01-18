Bigg Boss 10 contestant Mona Lisa tied the knot with beau Vikrant Singh Rajput on national television on Tuesday (January 17). It was a traditional wedding with pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi, mehendi and sangeet taking place inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. The episode will be aired on Wednesday (January 18).

Bigg Boss 10 finale: Om Swami to attend show along with other ex-contestants

Bride Mona Lisa, dressed in traditional red lehenga and gold jewellery, looked gorgeous, while Vikrant donned a sherwani.

A source told Mumbai Mirror that Mona's mother entered the house with traditional shaka- pola (red and white bangles) and sindoor for the ceremony. Mona's mother did the kanyadaan and also burst into tears. While Vikrant earlier entered the house to clear the growing misunderstanding between him and the Bhojpuri actress, following the latter's proximity to her co-contestant Manu Punjabi, it was Manu who gave Mona away to Vikrant at the wedding.

"Manu and Lopa (Lopamudra Raut) escorted Mona, dressed in a heavy red lehenga and traditional gold jewellery from the confession room to the mandap, where her groom, dressed in a sherwani, waited. They were married according to Hindu rituals, complete with a pooja, pheras, saat vachan, sindoor and varmala. Mona's mother did the kanyadaan, while Vikrant's sister did the gathbandhan for pheras. After the wedding, Mona's mother got emotional and burst into tears," added the source.

Among the guests who were present at the wedding ceremony were Bhojpuri star and Bollywood actor Ravi Kissan and Nirahua, along with his girlfriend, Amrapali. In-mates and guests danced to wedding tracks before the newly-weds were sent to the adjoining secret room for their first night.