One of the finalists of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 10 will emerge as the winner of the show on the grand finale, which is scheduled on Sunday, January 29.

The grand finale will see host Salman performing songs Mera Hi Jalwa and Aaj Ki Party along with the evicted contestants, Gaurav Chopra, Mona Lisa, Natibha Kaul, Lokesh Kumari and Navin Prakash.

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam will also grace the finale. The actor will make an appearance on Salman's show to promote his film Kaabil.

Not just that, the makers have some amazing dance acts in store by popular faces from Colors TV shows. Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra of Naagin 2, Udaan actors Meera Deosthale and Vijayendra Kumeria and others will set the stage on fire.

The finale episode will go on air from 9 pm onwards at Colors channel. Stay tuned for live updates.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the grand finale is currently going on and a reliable Twitter handle, Reality Post, has revealed that Manu has chosen to walk out of the show with a sum of Rs 10 lakh, offered to him by bigg boss.