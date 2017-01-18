Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10 is gearing up for its finale, which is scheduled on January 28. Fans of Salman Khan's show too are eagerly waiting to find out who among the six remaining contestants will win the coveted trophy.

And now, reports have been doing the rounds that one of the controversial contestants, Om Swami, will be attending the final episode, Indian Express reported. Swami was earlier banned from attending the finale.

Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami threatens makers to declare him the winner?

The self-proclaimed godman, who had created a ruckus among the housemates, was removed from the house after he threw his urine on Bani and Rohan Mehra.

After being ousted from the show, Swami was seen making controversial statements to several news channels about Salman and the show.

He had gone on record saying that he had threatened the makers that he would not let the show's finale happen if he was not asked to return on the show. He also apparently said that his union members would protest against the makers on the show's finale, if he doesn't win it. Not just that, he even claimed to have even slapped the 51-year-old star.

The self-proclaimed godman had told ANI that the show's ratings had dropped drastically after he exited the house, which forced Salman and the makers to plead with him to return as a wild card contestant. Swami claimed to have put forth a condition to enter the house and that is if the superstar apologised to him.

However, now that Swami is making an appearance along with the former contestants of the show, it remains to be seen how Salman will react to it. Also, will Swami leave the show without passing any derogatory comments?