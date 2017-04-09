Of late, an absurd rumour has been doing the rounds that Bigg Boss 10 contestants Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga are dating and will soon be seen in a reality show.

However, Priyanka has refuted the rumour claiming it to be baseless. She also clarified that she is not participating with Swami in any reality show. "This is all fake news. I don't know where all this is coming from. I am not seeing him, neither am I going to any dance show with him," Priyanka told the Times of India.

Talking about reports of them living together, Priyanka said: "I couldn't live with him in the Bigg Boss 10 house, then how can I live with him in my house? You might have seen that on the show. These are all false reports. I live happily with my husband and kids."

"Sometimes he tells me that he has got his hair cut and shaved of his beard and sometimes he says he hasn't got it done. I don't know whose picture has been shown by media," she added.

Both Priyanka and Swami had created ruckus among housemates on the Bigg Boss 10 house.

Priyanka, who had participated in the show as a commoner, was ousted from the show by host Salman Khan. It was for the first time in the history of the controversial show that someone was evicted by Salman without being nominated for eviction. Priyanka's derogatory comments on housemates and her rude behaviour towards everyone, including the superstar, was the reason for her being shown the door.

Swami was removed from the house after he threw his urine on inmates Bani J and Rohan Mehra. After being ousted from the show, Swami was seen making controversial statements to several news channels about Salman and the show.