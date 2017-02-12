Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om, also known as Swami Omji Maharaj or Om Swami, and his associate have been booked on charges of molesting a woman.

One 30-year-old woman has reportedly filed a case against the controversial self-proclaimed godman and his associate for allegedly ripping off her clothes and touching her inappropriately. The incident reportedly happened in central Delhi's IP estate area.

"The woman alleged that the men then took her to their room in an ashram near ITO, where they attempted to rape her. She said that she begged them to let her go, but they instead abused her and threatened to ruin her image," Hindustan Times quoted a police office as saying.

The victim said that Swami Om and her husband had a dispute earlier. "The woman told us that there was some dispute between her husband and Swami Om and they had allegedly thrashed him in the past. On February 7, she alleged, that Swami Om and his associate threatened that they would destroy her like they destroyed her husband. She said that she somehow managed to escape and make a PCR call. She also called her mother and sister," the officer added.

A case has reportedly been filed against the Bigg Boss 10 contestant and his associate for allegedly molesting and causing hurt to the woman. Police are now looking for Swami Om's whereabouts to arrest him and also trying to verify the woman's allegations.

This is not the first time that a police case has been filed against the controversial personality. Earlier, Swami Om's brother Pramod Jha had accused him of stealing expensive items and important documents from his bicycle shop.