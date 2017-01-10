Speculations are rife that Bigbang's G-Dragon and Sandara Park are dating. The rumours started doing the rounds after a video of G-Dragon kissing Sandara went viral.

G-Dragon and Sandara kissed after Bigbang's concert in Seoul on January 8. The video shows G-Dragon protecting Sandara from the crowd at the concert and walking her to the car. Before dropping her to the car, he even kissed on her head. This gave rise to speculations that G-Dragon and Sandara are indeed dating.

However, the celebrities have disappointed their fans by releasing a statement saying that they are not dating. YG Entertainment said that G-Dragon and Sandara were pulling a prank and they are just friends.

"It was a simple incident. G-Dragon requested to Dara, 'Let's try to get a picture taken of a pose like this,' as a joke, and that pose was shot in a picture, that is all. They are not dating," the agency added.

Watch the viral video of G-Dragon kissing Sandara here:

This is not the first time that rumours about their relationship status have surfaced online. In 2015, the two were said to be dating after Sandara posted a photo with the Bigbang member. However, the rumours were dismissed even then when she revealed that she is single.

"I think there's something I was mistaken about. I thought that I would get photographed if I dated," she said during the telecast of KBS 2TV's Happy Together.

"When I dated, the date in the car was the only thing I could do and we couldn't even dream about eating together. We would eat separately. I asked the members, Are there paparazzi outside? and they replied, Who would photograph you? and You're ridiculous," she added.