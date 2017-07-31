The sixth edition of Big Zee Entertainment Awards was held in Mumbai on Friday, July 29 and saw the presence of several bigwigs from the film and television industry.

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Swara Bhaskar, Aadar Jain, Anya Singh, Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were among the celebrities who graced the ceremony.

Big Zee Awards 2017: Salman-Aishwarya, Kajol-Karan under one roof [PHOTOS]

The star-studded event was hosted by none other than Karan Johar. Celebs put their best fashion foot forward. Alia looked ravishing in a pink off-shoulder dress while Shahid looked dapper in a blue suit.

Alia and Shahid won the Best Actor and Actress Award for their terrific performances in Udta Punjab. Alia shared a picture from the award function on social media. "Awards night. Thank you BIG ZEE for the recognition tonight :) #udtapunjab," she wrote.

Awards night ?Thank you BIG ZEE for the recognition tonight :) #udtapunjab A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 29, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Shahid also expressed his gratitude for being voted as the Best Actor on Instagram. "Thank you big zee entertainment awards for best actor. #udtapunjab," he wrote.

Thank you big zee entertainment awards for best actor. #udtapunjab A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 29, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

While the award for Most Entertaining Actor in Drama (Male) went to Amitabh Bachchan for Pink, Abhishek walked away with the Most Entertaining Actor (Comedy) award for his performance in Housefull 3. Aishwarya, on the other hand, bagged the Most Entertaining Actor in Drama (Female) for Sarbjit.

Swara Bhaskar bagged the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Film for Nil Battey Sannata. "Thanks MUCH viewers of @ZeeTV 4 voting me #BestActress in Comedy Film 4 #NilBatteySannata who would've thought #ZeeBigEntertainmentAwards," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Tiger Shroff won two awards - Best Action Hero for Baaghi and Most Entertaining Dancer for A Flying Jatt. Elated to win the trophies, the actor took to social media to share his happiness. "Blessed to be a part of both films. thank u #sajidnadiadwala sir - @wardakhannadiadwala, @sabbir24x7 sir n @remodsouza sir," he wrote.