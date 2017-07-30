Big Zee Awards 2017 brought Bollywood and television industry stars under one roof on Saturday, July 29. Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Kajol and Shahid Kapoor were among the representatives of the film fraternity who walked the red carpet on the occasion.
While Karan Johar hosted the show, Salman and Aish were seen at the same event. As everyone is aware of the history, it is very rare to see Salman and Aishwarya under one roof and Big Zee Awards 2017 did it.
All the actors looked dashing and were at their best. The Sultan actor even shook a leg on stage. Aishwarya was also seen with Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade on stage.
Her pictures of greeting Karan and holding an award prove that the diva attended the Big Zee Awards 2017.
Salman performed at the event and there were several photos of him at the red carpet. We wonder these two ex-love birds crossed path at the ceremony or not.
It looks like after so many years also these two have not been able to forget their past. Mostly Salman and Aishwarya are seen in awkward situations when they are spotted at the same event or asked question about each other.
This was not the only pair who were under one roof. Friends-turned-foes Karan Johar and Kajol were also at the same event, though ignoring each other.
Take a look at the photos from Big Zee Awards 2017 and also, take a look at the nomination list:
@aliaa08 looks beautiful in her red carpet dress! #BigZeeAwards @927BIGFM pic.twitter.com/4d0EjV83Lq
@Divyanka_T and @vivekdahiya08 at the red carpet of #BigZeeAwards are giving us some serious goals!@927BIGFM pic.twitter.com/sHsfDucAhV
Hear me your pulse ❤@BeingSalmanKhan #BigZeeAwards pic.twitter.com/Sv2Q8BsGPk
Wow she is stunning #BIgZeeAwards pic.twitter.com/XshnsFjJ5I
@shahidkapoor is here! #BigZeeAwards @927BIGFM pic.twitter.com/0Ug3uNqqHs
You always make us smile, @KajolAtUN #BigZeeAwards @927BIGFM pic.twitter.com/JsdkG9ligp
Hello again, Disha Patani! #BigZeeAwards @927BIGFM pic.twitter.com/zY5JJId5ng
@Roymouni is shining bright like a diamond at the #BigZeeAwards tonight!@927BIGFM pic.twitter.com/IX45KX1aXH
@SunnyLeone is shining at the #BigZeeAwards tonight! @927BIGFM pic.twitter.com/KG43RjoPOx
Films
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Drama Film – Male
Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)
Randeep Hooda (Sarabjit)
Salman Khan (Sultan)
R Madhavan (Saala Khadoos)
Sushant Singh Rajput (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Drama Film – Female
Anushka Sharma (Sultan)
Aishwariya Rai Bachchan (Sarabjit)
Disha Patani (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)
Ritika Singh (Saala Khadoos)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Drama Film
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story – Neeraj Pandey/ Arun Pandey, Fox Star Studios – Pulse Media Production
Saala Khadoos – Sudha Kongara Prasad/Raj Kumar Hirani – Fox Star Studios
Sultan – Ali Abbas Zafar/ Aditya Chopra – Viacom 18 Motion Pictures
Sarabjit – Omung Kumar/Vashu Bhagnani/Sandeep Singh/Bhushan Kumar
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Social Film – Male
Aamir Khan (Dangal)
Akshay Kumar (Airlift)
Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)
Manoj Bajpayee (Aligarh)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Social Film – Female
Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)
Fatima Sana Shaikh (Dangal)
Taapsee Pannu (Pink)
Sonam Kapoor (Neerja)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Social Film
Airlift
Dangal
Pink
Udta Punjab
Neerja
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in an Action Film – Male/Female
Ajay Devgn (Shivaay) – Filmkraft Productions Pvt. Ltd
John Abraham (Force 2)
Tiger Shroff (Baaghi)
Sonakshi Sinha (Akira) – Arbaaz Khan Productions
Varun Dhawan (Dishoom)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Action Film
Akira
Baaghi
Dishoom
Force 2
Shivaay
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Thriller Film – Male
Akshay Kumar (Airlift)
Akshay Kumar (Rustom)
Amitabh Bachchan (Wazir)
Farhan Akhtar (Wazir)
Shah Rukh Khan (Fan)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Thriller Film – Female
Aditi Rao Hydari (Wazir)
Ileana D'Cruz(Rustom)
Nimrat Kaur (Airlift)
Vidya Balan (Kahaani 2)
Esha Gupta (Rustom)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Thriller Film
Airlift
Fan
Rustom
Kahaani 2
Wazir
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Comedy Film – Male
Abhishek Bachchan (Housefull 3)
Riteish Deshmukh (Housefull 3)
Akshay Kumar (Housefull 3)
Abhay Deol (Happy Bhaag Jayegi)
Varun Dhawan (Dishoom)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Comedy Film – Female
Diana Penty (Happy Bhaag Jayegi)
Swara Bhaskar (Nil Battey Sannata)
Jacqueline Fernandez (Housefull 3)
Nargis Fakhri (Housefull 3)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Comedy Film
Happy Bhaag Jayegi
Nil Battey Sannata
Housefull 3
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Film – Male
Akshay Kumar (Rustom)
Arjun Kapoor (Ki & Ka)
Ranbir Kapoor (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Ranveer Singh (Befikre)
Sidharth Malhotra (Kapoor & Sons)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Film – Female
Alia Bhatt (Kapoor & Sons)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Anushka Sharma (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Ileana D'Cruz (Rustom)
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Ki & Ka)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Romantic Film
Befikre
Rustom
Ki & Ka
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Kapoor & Sons
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Director (Film)
Aniruddh Roy Chaudhary (Pink)
Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal)
Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan)
Tinu Desai (Rustom)
Ram Madhvani (Neerja)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Film of the Year
Pink
Dangal
Sultan
Rustom
Neerja
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor (Film) – Female
Alia Bhatt (Dear Zindagi)
Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Sarabjit)
Anushka Sharma (Sultan)
Sonam Kapoor (Neerja)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor (Film) – Male
Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)
Aamir Khan (Dangal)
Shahid Kapoor (Udta Punjab)
Ranbir Kapoor (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Salman Khan (Sultan)
Sushant Singh Rajput (MS Dhoni: The Untold story)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor (Film) Debut – Male
Diljit Dosanjh (Udta Punjab)
Harshvardhan Kapoor (Mirzya)
Abrar Zahoor (Neerja)
Jim Sarbh (Neerja)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor (Film) Debut – Female
Ritika Singh (Saala Khadoos)
Fatima Sana Shaikh (Dangal)
Disha Patani (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)
Sayeshaa Saigal (Shivaay)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Jodi of the Year
Salman Khan & Anushka Sharma (Sultan)
Dance
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Dancer – Male/Female
Tiger Shroff – Beat Pe Booty (A Flying Jatt)
Jacqueline Fernandez – Beat Pe Booty (A Flying Jatt)
Katrina Kaif – Kaala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho)
Jacqueline Fernandez – Sau Tarah Ke (Dishoom)
Music
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Singer (Female)
Neha Bhasin – Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)
Kanika Kapoor – Da Da Dasse (Udta Punjab)
Jonita Gandhi – The Break Up Song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Palak Mucchal – Kaun Tuje (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)
Asees Kaur – Bolna (Kapoor & Sons)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Singer (Male)
Amit Mishra – Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Arijit Singh – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Arijit Singh – Bolna (Kapoor & Sons)
Armaan Malik – Bol Do Na Zara (Azhar)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Song
Dhaakad (Dangal)
Kar Gayi Chul (Kapoor & Sons)
Baby Ko Base Pasand Hai (Sultan)
Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Music
Pritam Chakraborty – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Pritam Chakraborty – Dangal
Amaal Malik, Badshah,Nucleya,Benny Dayal – Kapoor & Sons
Amit Trivedi – Udta Punjab
Vishal-Shekhar – Sultan
Sports
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Sportsperson of the Year
PV Sindhu (Badminton – Silver Rio Olympics)
Sakshi Malik (Wrestling – Bronze Rio Olympics)
Ravichandran Ashwin (Cricket – Fastest Indian to reach 200 Test Wickets)
Sania Mirza (6th Grand Slam Doubles Winner with partner Martina Hingis)
Thangavelu Mariyappan (Gold – Rio Paralympics)
Television
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Series TV – Fiction
Naagin – Balaji Telefilms
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein – Balaji Telefilms
Beyhadh – Cinevistaas Limited
Jamai Raja- Grazing Goat Pictures
Kumkum Bhagya – Balaji Telefilms
Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki – Rashmi Sharma Telefilms
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor TV – Fiction – Male
Shabbir Ahluwalia (Kumkum Bhagya)
Karan Patel (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein)
Kushal Tandon (Beyhadh)
Vivian Dsena (Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki)
Ravi Dubey (Jamai Raja)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor TV – Fiction – Female
Mouni Roy (Naagin)
Sriti Jha (Kumkum Bhagya)
Rubina Dilaik (Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki)
Divyanka Tripathi (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein)
Nia Sharma (Jamai Raja)
Jennifer Winget (Beyhadh)
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Series TV – Non Fiction
Bigg Boss
India's Got Talent
The Kapil Sharma Show
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Super Dancer
Dance Plus
BIG Zee Most Entertaining Jury/ Host (TV)- Non Fiction
Anurag Basu, Shilpa Shetty & Geeta (Super Dancer)
Salman Khan (Bigg Boss)
Raghav Juyal (Dance Plus)
Kapil Sharma (The Kapil Sharma Show)
Aditya Narayan (Sa Re Ga Ma Pa)
Karan Johar, Malaika Arora Khan & Kirron Kher (India's Got Talent)
