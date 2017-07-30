YouTube Screenshot/ Eros

Big Zee Awards 2017 brought Bollywood and television industry stars under one roof on Saturday, July 29. Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Kajol and Shahid Kapoor were among the representatives of the film fraternity who walked the red carpet on the occasion.

While Karan Johar hosted the show, Salman and Aish were seen at the same event. As everyone is aware of the history, it is very rare to see Salman and Aishwarya under one roof and Big Zee Awards 2017 did it.

All the actors looked dashing and were at their best. The Sultan actor even shook a leg on stage. Aishwarya was also seen with Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade on stage.

Her pictures of greeting Karan and holding an award prove that the diva attended the Big Zee Awards 2017.

Salman performed at the event and there were several photos of him at the red carpet. We wonder these two ex-love birds crossed path at the ceremony or not.

It looks like after so many years also these two have not been able to forget their past. Mostly Salman and Aishwarya are seen in awkward situations when they are spotted at the same event or asked question about each other.

This was not the only pair who were under one roof. Friends-turned-foes Karan Johar and Kajol were also at the same event, though ignoring each other.

Take a look at the photos from Big Zee Awards 2017 and also, take a look at the nomination list:

Films

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Drama Film – Male

Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)

Randeep Hooda (Sarabjit)

Salman Khan (Sultan)

R Madhavan (Saala Khadoos)

Sushant Singh Rajput (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Drama Film – Female

Anushka Sharma (Sultan)

Aishwariya Rai Bachchan (Sarabjit)

Disha Patani (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)

Ritika Singh (Saala Khadoos)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Drama Film

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story – Neeraj Pandey/ Arun Pandey, Fox Star Studios – Pulse Media Production

Saala Khadoos – Sudha Kongara Prasad/Raj Kumar Hirani – Fox Star Studios

Sultan – Ali Abbas Zafar/ Aditya Chopra – Viacom 18 Motion Pictures

Sarabjit – Omung Kumar/Vashu Bhagnani/Sandeep Singh/Bhushan Kumar

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Social Film – Male

Aamir Khan (Dangal)

Akshay Kumar (Airlift)

Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)

Manoj Bajpayee (Aligarh)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Social Film – Female

Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Dangal)

Taapsee Pannu (Pink)

Sonam Kapoor (Neerja)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Social Film

Airlift

Dangal

Pink

Udta Punjab

Neerja

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in an Action Film – Male/Female

Ajay Devgn (Shivaay) – Filmkraft Productions Pvt. Ltd

John Abraham (Force 2)

Tiger Shroff (Baaghi)

Sonakshi Sinha (Akira) – Arbaaz Khan Productions

Varun Dhawan (Dishoom)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Action Film

Akira

Baaghi

Dishoom

Force 2

Shivaay

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Thriller Film – Male

Akshay Kumar (Airlift)

Akshay Kumar (Rustom)

Amitabh Bachchan (Wazir)

Farhan Akhtar (Wazir)

Shah Rukh Khan (Fan)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Thriller Film – Female

Aditi Rao Hydari (Wazir)

Ileana D'Cruz(Rustom)

Nimrat Kaur (Airlift)

Vidya Balan (Kahaani 2)

Esha Gupta (Rustom)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Thriller Film

Airlift

Fan

Rustom

Kahaani 2

Wazir

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Comedy Film – Male

Abhishek Bachchan (Housefull 3)

Riteish Deshmukh (Housefull 3)

Akshay Kumar (Housefull 3)

Abhay Deol (Happy Bhaag Jayegi)

Varun Dhawan (Dishoom)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Comedy Film – Female

Diana Penty (Happy Bhaag Jayegi)

Swara Bhaskar (Nil Battey Sannata)

Jacqueline Fernandez (Housefull 3)

Nargis Fakhri (Housefull 3)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Comedy Film

Happy Bhaag Jayegi

Nil Battey Sannata

Housefull 3

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Film – Male

Akshay Kumar (Rustom)

Arjun Kapoor (Ki & Ka)

Ranbir Kapoor (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Ranveer Singh (Befikre)

Sidharth Malhotra (Kapoor & Sons)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Film – Female

Alia Bhatt (Kapoor & Sons)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Anushka Sharma (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Ileana D'Cruz (Rustom)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Ki & Ka)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Romantic Film

Befikre

Rustom

Ki & Ka

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Kapoor & Sons

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Director (Film)

Aniruddh Roy Chaudhary (Pink)

Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal)

Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan)

Tinu Desai (Rustom)

Ram Madhvani (Neerja)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Film of the Year

Pink

Dangal

Sultan

Rustom

Neerja

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor (Film) – Female

Alia Bhatt (Dear Zindagi)

Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Sarabjit)

Anushka Sharma (Sultan)

Sonam Kapoor (Neerja)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor (Film) – Male

Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)

Aamir Khan (Dangal)

Shahid Kapoor (Udta Punjab)

Ranbir Kapoor (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Salman Khan (Sultan)

Sushant Singh Rajput (MS Dhoni: The Untold story)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor (Film) Debut – Male

Diljit Dosanjh (Udta Punjab)

Harshvardhan Kapoor (Mirzya)

Abrar Zahoor (Neerja)

Jim Sarbh (Neerja)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor (Film) Debut – Female

Ritika Singh (Saala Khadoos)

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Dangal)

Disha Patani (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)

Sayeshaa Saigal (Shivaay)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Jodi of the Year

Salman Khan & Anushka Sharma (Sultan)

Dance

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Dancer – Male/Female

Tiger Shroff – Beat Pe Booty (A Flying Jatt)

Jacqueline Fernandez – Beat Pe Booty (A Flying Jatt)

Katrina Kaif – Kaala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho)

Jacqueline Fernandez – Sau Tarah Ke (Dishoom)

Music

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Singer (Female)

Neha Bhasin – Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)

Kanika Kapoor – Da Da Dasse (Udta Punjab)

Jonita Gandhi – The Break Up Song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Palak Mucchal – Kaun Tuje (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)

Asees Kaur – Bolna (Kapoor & Sons)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Singer (Male)

Amit Mishra – Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Arijit Singh – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Arijit Singh – Bolna (Kapoor & Sons)

Armaan Malik – Bol Do Na Zara (Azhar)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Song

Dhaakad (Dangal)

Kar Gayi Chul (Kapoor & Sons)

Baby Ko Base Pasand Hai (Sultan)

Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Music

Pritam Chakraborty – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Pritam Chakraborty – Dangal

Amaal Malik, Badshah,Nucleya,Benny Dayal – Kapoor & Sons

Amit Trivedi – Udta Punjab

Vishal-Shekhar – Sultan

Sports

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Sportsperson of the Year

PV Sindhu (Badminton – Silver Rio Olympics)

Sakshi Malik (Wrestling – Bronze Rio Olympics)

Ravichandran Ashwin (Cricket – Fastest Indian to reach 200 Test Wickets)

Sania Mirza (6th Grand Slam Doubles Winner with partner Martina Hingis)

Thangavelu Mariyappan (Gold – Rio Paralympics)

Television

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Series TV – Fiction

Naagin – Balaji Telefilms

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein – Balaji Telefilms

Beyhadh – Cinevistaas Limited

Jamai Raja- Grazing Goat Pictures

Kumkum Bhagya – Balaji Telefilms

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki – Rashmi Sharma Telefilms

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor TV – Fiction – Male

Shabbir Ahluwalia (Kumkum Bhagya)

Karan Patel (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein)

Kushal Tandon (Beyhadh)

Vivian Dsena (Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki)

Ravi Dubey (Jamai Raja)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Actor TV – Fiction – Female

Mouni Roy (Naagin)

Sriti Jha (Kumkum Bhagya)

Rubina Dilaik (Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki)

Divyanka Tripathi (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein)

Nia Sharma (Jamai Raja)

Jennifer Winget (Beyhadh)

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Series TV – Non Fiction

Bigg Boss

India's Got Talent

The Kapil Sharma Show

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Super Dancer

Dance Plus

BIG Zee Most Entertaining Jury/ Host (TV)- Non Fiction

Anurag Basu, Shilpa Shetty & Geeta (Super Dancer)

Salman Khan (Bigg Boss)

Raghav Juyal (Dance Plus)

Kapil Sharma (The Kapil Sharma Show)

Aditya Narayan (Sa Re Ga Ma Pa)

Karan Johar, Malaika Arora Khan & Kirron Kher (India's Got Talent)