If there is something the fans are eager to know after watching the first teaser trailer of Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, it is the possible journey of Luke Skywalker to the dark side.

When keen franchise fans heard the Jedi Master say "I only know one truth, it's time for the Jedi to end" in the footage, they speculated that the upcoming instalment of the space opera will feature the darker version of him.

Now, cast member Mark Hamill has addressed the speculation himself, and revealed that his character changed over the years. The actor admitted that he did a lot of research to understand the backstory of his character.

"Luke changed, I think, more than the other characters in the original trilogy, from callow farm boy to a Jedi in training to finally a Jedi master. Between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, there's just decades of history that's unknown," Hamill said in an interview with the Associated Press.

The actor also hinted that Star Wars: Episode VIII might not feature a reunion between Luke Skywalker and his sister, General Leia Organa. "There can never be a proper reunion anymore. It's tragic. I hate that it adds an air of melancholy to the film because it doesn't deserve it," he said.

Hamill then spoke about his co-star and actress Carrie Fisher, who died in December last year. He described her as a fun-loving person who enjoyed every moment of her life and was full of laughter.

"We're all sort of having this communal period of grief. In a way, it sort of reflects the movies themselves, which were about triumphs and tragedies. They are about a family — a dysfunctional family, but a family nonetheless," he said.

Watch the teaser trailer of Star Wars The Last Jedi: