When was the last time we witnessed the legendary WWE wrestler Big Show flaunting his beautifully-crafted abs? Not that I know of.

Actually, if we look back and make a list of the giants who featured in the WWE, we can hardly find anyone sporting abs. A giant implies the likes of Mark Henry, The Great Khali, Viscera, Andre the Giant or even the Big Show.

Has the 44-year-old, whose real name is Paul Donald Wight II, outdid all the giants in the WWE by doing the impossible? There is no substitute to dedication, discipline and hard work, they say! And as for workouts, 'never give up' and 'keep going!' remain the mantra!

Big Show is rumoured to take on NBA veteran Shaquille O'Neal (Shaq) at WrestleMania 33, scheduled for April 2 in Orlando, Florida.

He was last seen in a WWE in-ring match a long time back. His sudden absence has sparked debates in the social media. Now the mystery is uncovered- Big Show was working out to get in the best shape ahead of the giant vs giant WrestleMania encounter.

Tale of the tape

Big Show Shaq Age 44 44 Billed weight 450 pounds 325 pounds Billed height 7 ft 7 ft 1 in Profession Pro Wrestling Basketball

Reactions

@WWETheBigShow Dude you look amazing. So f*cking proud of you. Nobody knows what it takes for a giant to get shredded. Tell the world. $$$$$ — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 17, 2017